Mental Health Month, social media as a help: the beautiful example of TikTok

Social networks have tended to two faces: they can be a dangerous place, and for this reason adults and institutions are right to try to protect those under 14, but they can also be a place where have fun, relax, look for news, get closer to culture. Or even find comfort.

This is demonstrated by the new initiative set up by TikTok in celebration of Mental Health Month together with the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome, dedicated to promoting awareness of self-harm and offering help from specialized personnel.

Social network TikTok against cyberbullies: Parents in Blue Jeans stops in Genoa (and then in Milan and Rome) by Emanuele Capone 14 November 2022

tiktok: one of the videos made for the campaign

Two hashtags and billions of views

From the beginning of October until November 2nd, there is a dedicated section in the app where users can discuss with each other, through sharing personal stories or turning to organizations and structures specialized in providing support for mental well-being: all the contents that deal with the topic are collected under the hashtag #MentalHealth e #SaluteMentalewhich alone has already garnered over 1.3 billion views.

With detail reference to self-harmBaby Jesus has chosen TikTok to reach a wider audience, who through the app will be able to know the number to connect to Lucy, his helpline which is active every day and all day and is managed by specialized doctors (to reach it you also go through here).

Given that TikTok is TikTok, obviously the involvement of some of the most important creators could not be missing, often capable of tackling even the most delicate topics in a light, polite and non-embarrassing way. The platform has chosen 3 of them, who have already published and will publish some videos on the topic: the good one Giovanni Brugnoli (the nickname is @sayrevee), known precisely for his comic and ironic approach to moments of everyday life; Benedetta De Luca (@benedettaa.delucaa), capable of transmitting positive messages even when facing difficult situations; And Miriam Maddalena (@miriamaddalena), who shares both her passions and her personal experience regarding psychological well-being.

Doctor Alberto Villani, head of General Paediatrics to Bambino Gesù, explained that “the collaboration with TikTok was born within a hospital project, supported by the Ministry of Health, to reach children in the digital place they most frequent, using a language familiar to them, to share useful information and positive messages”, recalling that “in recent years, the Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry operational unit of our hospital has recorded a exponential increase in cases of psychological distress or real mental disorders, often associated with episodes of self-harm” and that “the suffering of children should never be ignored”.

On your part, Chiara Nava, Trust & Safety Partnership manager of TikTok for Southern Europe, confirmed that “we are aware of the role we play as a platform” and that “this is why we are actively engaged in collaboration with both local and international experts in order to optimize the resources available to safeguard our community ”.

Mental Health Month is over, videos on the topic will obviously remain available on TikTok, adding to those created in recent years on other delicate topics and ad further enrich the Digital Wellbeing Guide (this) available in the platform Security Center.

@capoema

Share this: Facebook

X

