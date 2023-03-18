Home Technology Mental health start-up uses ChatGPT for human experiment
Mental health start-up uses ChatGPT for human experiment

Vice reports on a case that on twitter already caused a stir: The start-up “Koko”, which provides advice during psychological crisis situations, had used the chat interface ChatGPT, which is based on the artificial intelligence GPT3, in an experiment with around 4000 users.

According to the company, the test subjects did not communicate directly with the AI, but with real people who were supported by this chatbot. Whether the users consented to this experiment and whether this possible consent actually informed Consent represents is unclear after the founder announced on Twitter that the behavior of the subjects had changed after of the information about the use of the AI ​​changed noticeably.

ChatGPT is the latest wonder toy from OpenAI and is known for not only offering funny texts about the distance of a Sandwiches from a VCR to write, but also for his susceptibility to “hallucinations” and errors. Gary Marcus, whose work I presented in a piq just a few days ago, has put a ChatGPT error tracker online, and I’m very excited to see the results.

The use of such software, which is prone to errors and hallucinations, in live operation on such a sensitive topic as mental health advice, is absolutely irresponsible and quite a few voices are already assuming legal consequences for the company. And the incident comes at a time when the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare is being heavily criticized by scientists.

In this case, too, the same applies the wisdom of the ages by Cory Doctorow: “Asuming nothing will go wrong doesn’t make you an optimist. It makes you an asshole. A dangerous asshole.”

