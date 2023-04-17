MEPs want global summit on artificial intelligence

The aim must be to agree on guiding principles for the development, control and use of very powerful AI systems, according to the open letter published on Monday.

MEPs have asked US President Joe Biden and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to convene a global summit on the dangers of artificial intelligence. The aim must be to agree on guiding principles for the development, control and use of very powerful AI systems, according to an open letter published on Monday.

In view of the rapid development of powerful artificial intelligence (AI), considerable political attention is needed. However, the MEPs did not agree with the demand for a six-month moratorium on the training of very advanced AI systems. This had recently been put forward in an open letter by numerous researchers and entrepreneurs such as Elon Musk. The MEPs’ letter states that they share some of the concerns expressed, but disagree with some alarmist statements.

Letter signed by many parties

The text machine ChatGPT, Google’s competitor software Bard and programs that can generate images based on text descriptions are causing a lot of public attention. There are concerns, for example, that their skills could be used for the production and dissemination of false information. The Italian data protection authority recently blocked the AI ​​service ChatGPT from Microsoft partner OpenAI in Italy.

The letter was signed by MPs from the Christian Democrats, Social Democrats, Liberals, Greens and EKR. Negotiations on comprehensive rules for the use of AI are already well advanced at EU level. The new rules are intended to ensure that AI systems are secure and that fundamental rights are respected.