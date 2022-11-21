What is Mercedes doing at Milan Games Week 2022, from 25 to 27 November, with an official presence? “We aim to consolidate our presence in eSports – they explain to the Italian branch of the German giant – because our exhibition area will be an opportunity to continue to tell the story of the combination between Mercedes-Benz and Mkers, consolidated through numerous joint activities, but above all by Mkers Gaming House powered by Mercedes-Benz, the eSports arena in the heart of the Eternal City”.





Mkers, the most important Italian eSport company, and Mercedes will in fact offer eSport enthusiasts the test of two two professional simulators, the same ones used by the official drivers for training. Furthermore, the HR team of Mercedes-Benz Italia has dedicated a space to young people who dream of entering the world of the star: in fact, exclusively on the 26th, the HR Advisors of Mercedes-Benz Italia will offer an individual meeting, useful for developing the own personal branding.

“Events related to eSports, like the most important sporting events, are sold out in the large international arenas”, explained Mirco Scarchilli, Head of Marketing Communication Experience of Mercedes-Benz Italy. “Our presence in this context has been established for several years, both locally and internationally, and allows us to open a door to new potential targets, coming into contact with a large community, united by passion and engaging enthusiasm. ”





But why link the three-pointed star brand with that of video games? “The brand experience – explains Daniela Paliotta HR Director of Mercedes-Benz Italy – represents a fundamental element of the customer journey, but also of the personal and professional journey of those who come into contact with our brands. And it is for this – she concludes – that we have chosen to leave the traditional touch points of the HR world, exploring new contexts and offering an experience that could generate real value for the many young people who will enliven the Milan Games Week. ”