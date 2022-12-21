Home Technology Messi’s photo with the World Cup broke all Instagram records
Technology

Messi’s photo with the World Cup broke all Instagram records

by admin
Messi’s photo with the World Cup broke all Instagram records

Lionel Messi’s World Cup post broke all records in Instagram history. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. The photos shared by the Argentina national team captain after his victory in the final with France received more likes than any post ever shared on the platform.

On Messi’s official profile there are over 64 million likes and over one million comments at the moment. But the count is partial and the counter is still rapidly rising.

Zuckerberg also shared a figure on Whatsapp, which would have reached the record of 25 million messages per second during the World Cup final held in Qatar.

See also  All'Italian Tech Week il progetto manufacturing 4.0

You may also like

Mars may have active volcanoes to increase chances...

Microsoft may launch an ad-supported Xbox Game Pass...

It’s Christmas PlayStation Holiday Offer 30% off the...

The sound of Christmas: hi-tech gifts for music...

InSight Mars lander loses power, no longer responds...

The sound of Christmas: hi-tech gifts for music...

The prices of AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors...

Slider machine reappears, GPD launches WIN 4 handheld...

Hello Neighbor 2 Review – Gamereactor

New DualSense Edge has shorter battery life than...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy