Lionel Messi’s World Cup post broke all records in Instagram history. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. The photos shared by the Argentina national team captain after his victory in the final with France received more likes than any post ever shared on the platform.

On Messi’s official profile there are over 64 million likes and over one million comments at the moment. But the count is partial and the counter is still rapidly rising.

Zuckerberg also shared a figure on Whatsapp, which would have reached the record of 25 million messages per second during the World Cup final held in Qatar.