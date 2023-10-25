Home » Meta accused by 33 US states of having contributed to the development of addictions among young people
Meta accused by 33 US states of having contributed to the development of addictions among young people

Meta accused by 33 US states of having contributed to the development of addictions among young people

Serious trouble for Meta, the company that controls Facebook and Instagram. In total, 33 attorneys general from as many US states (including California and New York) have filed a lawsuit against Big Tech led by Mark Zuckerberg.

The accusation concerns the effects of social media and the Internet on young people. In particular, the states allege that the company deliberately designed its platforms to make children addicted to social media, exploiting their psychological and social vulnerabilities. Its platforms, in fact, would cause anxiety, depression and in the most extreme cases even suicide. Not only that, he allegedly used users’ personal data to increase profits.

The accusation, we were saying, concerns in particular the Instagram platform, considered the most harmful to the mental health of minors. According to the states, there would be the aggravating circumstance that the Menlo Park giant would have hidden the evidence of its negative effects on young people. «Meta – we read in the document – ​​has exploited the suffering of adolescents by deliberately creating its platforms with mechanisms that induce smaller to an addiction to Facebook and Instagram and undermine their self-esteem” said Letitia James, attorney general of New York, one of the states involved in the federal complaint. “Social media companies, including Mark Zuckerberg’s, have contributed to a national crisis in youth mental health and must be held accountable.”

If the trial finds him guilty, the technology giant founded by Mark Zuckerberg will be forced to pay substantial compensation as well as changes to the platforms cited in court. Considering that its users in the country number hundreds of millions and that violations lead to fines of thousands of dollars, the figure could be truly enormous. Furthermore, the hypothesis is gaining ground that other states will join the maxi lawsuit.

See also  Red Dead Redemption is coming to the Nintendo Switch

Meta defended itself against the accusations by saying it cares about the safety and well-being of teenagers online and has introduced over 30 features to protect young users and their families, including the ability to access supervision functionality on Messenger and Instagram. She added, “We are disappointed that instead of working productively with companies across the industry to create clear, age-appropriate standards for the many apps used by teens, the attorneys general have chosen this path,” she added. said a spokesperson.

