Meta AI: Coming to WhatsApp – How to Activate It

Meta AI: The New Artificial Intelligence Coming to WhatsApp

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, recently announced that artificial intelligence will be coming to WhatsApp in the form of Meta AI. This new AI will serve as a conversational assistant and will be integrated with other social networks owned by Meta, such as Facebook and Instagram.

Meta AI will function similarly to Chat GPT and will offer a range of features including creating stickers, images, searching for information, and answering questions. The beta version of the AI will be accessible through a shortcut in WhatsApp, giving users early access to its capabilities.

For those interested in trying out Meta AI, the process to activate it involves downloading the beta version of WhatsApp (2.23.24.26) from the Play Store and becoming a beta tester. Once the beta version is installed, users can access Meta AI via a shortcut located above the floating action button in WhatsApp.

It’s important to note that the rollout of Meta AI is currently limited to a group of beta testers, so not all users will have immediate access to the new artificial intelligence. As Meta continues to develop and refine their AI technology, the integration of Meta AI with WhatsApp is an exciting development that paves the way for new possibilities in communication and convenience for users.

