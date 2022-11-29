Meta and LVenture, in collaboration with Young Entrepreneurs Confcommercio and Legambiente, have launched a tender that aims to select solutions that help the green growth of companies. Greenerthis is the name of the initiative, is a call dedicated to startups that have developed projects capable of helping companies adopt business models based on the reduction of carbon emissions and the achievement of sustainability.

In the tender, priority in the selection process will be given to startups with solutions in the retail & large-scale distribution, food, pharma, fashion & luxury and mobility & logistics sectors. Above all, solutions are sought relating to packaging, waste recycling and conscious disposal, efficiency of production processes in terms of sustainability and energy consumption, ways of moving goods and people to reduce their environmental impact.

The five most innovative solutions will participate in a final selection event which will lead to the awarding of three winners with a cash contribution (aimed at the integration process between startups and companies) and advertising credits. The call is open until 23 January 2023. HERE to apply.

The challenges for the ecological transition

Three are the challenges identified by the initiative, within which the projects must move. Reduce: reduce business inefficiencies by enabling energy savings. Reuse: promoting the circular economy, solutions dedicated in particular to the Fashion sector. Recycle: implement the solution to problems related to waste disposal

Cleantech: 312 million euros invested in Italy in the third quarter

The ecological transition towards a Net zero economy is today one of the most important challenges for the economic and productive fabric on a global level. In this context, startups play a central role as enablers of change.

Venture capital investments in startups, which address the challenges posed by climate change and the green transition, have reached a record figure of 47 billion dollars in 2021 worldwide. A trend that is continuing in Europe, with a 14% growth year on year.

Italy is the seventh nation globally by number of companies in the cleantech sector (there are over 2,100). It is in this sector that Venture Capital investments in Italian startups are most concentrated, amounting to 312 million euros in the third quarter of 2022.

There is a lack of funds and skills

According to data provided by Meta, SMEs consider climate change a problem to be tackled urgently, but 69% need funds to take climate action, 63% have moved late due to lack of skills and knowledge and 40% due to lack of time.