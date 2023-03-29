While the issue of Siae artist royalties remains open, Meta has announced a multi-year deal with RTI Reti Televisive Italiane to fight online piracy. The two companies will collaborate to implement a series of tools and systems to protect RTI’s copyrighted content, including live broadcasts”. A Mediaset note explains it. “In addition, Meta will provide RTI with dedicated training and support in order to most effectively use tools such as Meta’s Rights Manager, a content management system that enables rights holders of all sizes to authorize, manage and protect their content (video, audio and images) online.

For RTI and Meta this partnership represents an important step in the fight against online piracy, as Gina Nieri, Mediaset’s Director of Institutional Affairs and Vice President of RTI explains: “RTI is pleased with the agreement with Meta which is in line with the Copyright Directive and which represents a paradigmatic turning point to bridge the loss of value suffered by the cultural industries in the absence of a regulatory framework that redefines the responsibilities of online platforms. The agreement with Meta demonstrates that, if the platforms work together to prevent piracy, it is possible to find solutions that herald growth and value creation for the entire supply chain. While we continue the judicial fight where intellectual property rights continue to be violated, we hope that the European Commission will find useful tools to curb the piracy of live content or content of equivalent economic value. We are confident of continuing the effective collaboration with Meta on this too”.

Luca Colombo, Italy Country Director of Meta: “The protection of copyright is our priority and we strongly believe that it should be a collective commitment, the result of a collaboration between technological platforms, rights holders and all market players. We are very pleased to announce this partnership with RTI to tackle online piracy, and we appreciate their willingness to maintain a constructive discussion, joining forces to protect intellectual property online.”