Early March 2023 is proving to be an announcement period for Meta. In fact, net of the price cut of the Meta Quest viewers, Mark Zuckerberg’s company stands extending the duration of Facebook Reels.

In this regard, as also reported by Engadget and TechCrunch, you can now go up to 90 seconds regarding this type of content. The announcement by Zuckerberg and associates also came through a video posted on the Facebook profile Meta for Creators, in which further reference is made to other news related to Reels.

For example, there is a feature of synchronization between movements and music, so as to be able to make more “timed” videos. There are also templates, which can help Content Creators create Reels by exploiting trends in a simpler way. And if you particularly like a memory that Facebook offers you, now you will have the possibility to quickly transform it into a Reel.

In simple terms, Meta is ramping up efforts on short videos, a format which on the other hand is depopulating on a good number of platforms. What these new features refer to most can only be TikTok, but remember that in the latter platform you can also upload videos of up to 10 minutes. For the rest, let’s remember that in the past Meta has already extended the Instagram Reels.