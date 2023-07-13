Meta Introduces Animated Meta Avatars for Enhanced Social Media Conversations and Comments

Title: Meta Introduces Personalized Avatars for Video Calls on Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram

In a recent update, social media platforms Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram have introduced personalized avatars that can be used during video calls. With this new feature, users can now use their avatars as filters to replace their faces and bodies, making video calls more engaging and interactive.

Previously, users were able to set their avatars as profile photos and stickers. However, with the latest update, the cameras on users’ smartphones can track their movements and replicate gestures in real time during video calls. Meta, the parent company of these platforms, aims to make avatars more “fun, useful, and social,” as their usage was limited to stickers and reactions to posts in stories.

To access this new feature for video calls with avatars, users can follow simple steps on Messenger or Instagram. They need to enter the application, click on any active conversation, and select the video call button located at the top right corner of the screen. During the call, users will find a new tool called Avatar among other options like Effects, lighting, and touch-ups. Activating the Avatar function replaces the real background with an artificial one, transforming the user’s face into their personalized avatar that can mimic their movements.

Additionally, Meta has introduced “animated stickers” for Messenger and Instagram users. While it was previously possible to send static stickers, the new feature automatically generates GIFs using the avatar image to depict activities, moods, or reactions to messages. The aim is to bring conversations to life and allow users to express themselves more vibrantly on both platforms.

These dynamic stickers are available not only in personal chats but also in the comments section on Instagram. Users can even create custom versions where avatars of both participants in a conversation interact with each other to convey various moods and actions.

To enhance customization, Meta has also introduced new appearances for avatars, including sports outfits like the United States women’s soccer team’s uniforms for the World Cup. Famous brands such as Valentino and Capcom have also joined the Avatar Store, offering additional outfits for more expressive avatars.

While the new avatar features are being progressively rolled out, they may not be available in all territories immediately. Users may need to wait for a few days or weeks for the update to be fully accessible globally.

Meta’s introduction of personalized avatars for video calls and animated stickers aims to enhance user engagement and interaction on Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. These innovative features provide new avenues for self-expression and bring conversations to life in a more dynamic and visually appealing manner.

