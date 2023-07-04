Home » Meta is ahead of its time and launches its ‘anti-Twitter’. Threads online Thursday
Meta tries to take advantage of Twitter’s difficulties and anticipates the launch of its alternative messaging service to Elon Musk’s socail, Threads. As anticipated by Reuters, the launch of Threads should be announced during the day: Thursday it will be published on stores in the United States, the following day in Europe and the rest of the world. Mouths sewn in Meta where no one currently confirms the launch plans. But Reuters cites well-informed sources.

The move comes days after Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter after last year’s $44 billion acquisition, announced a restriction on the posts non-paying users can see. A move that he created a lot of discontent on the net with tens of thousands of users who began to express their grievances by sharing posts with the hashtag #DeleteTwtter and #TwiterDeath (delete Twitter and Twitter is dead).

Musk’s latest announcements to address the problem of massive data mining by artificial intelligences both sparked a fierce reaction from Twitter users, but even advertising experts said they were certain that this choice would undermine the new chief executive officer, Linda Yaccarino, who took up the role last month.

Meanwhile, the first screenshots of what the app could be like are starting to appear on social media. Similar to Twitter, with lists and people to follow, many photos currently share a ‘black’ version of the app.

Musk’s battle against companies that use AI to take data from Twitter

In recent weeks, Musk has launched a battle against companies that he believes use artificial intelligence to extract data and information ‘free’ from Twitter. He had expressed his disappointment towards the OpenAI company, owner of ChatGpt. The allegation is that they used data from Twitter to train their large language models.

No direct charges. No name at the moment from the new owner of the platform, purchased last year for 44 billion dollars and at the center of a profound revolution that aims to cut costs and find a way to start grinding profits.

The restrictions imposed on Twitter on Saturday

This move is the last one in the order of time. And it’s a follow-up to what started last March, when Twitter announced a change in third-party access to its Application Programming Interface (API), the set of rules that allow interaction between different software .

To curb the phenomenon, on Saturday it forced unverified Twitter accounts (i.e. those without a blue check) not to be able to see more than 600 posts a day. Limit dropping to 300 per day for new unverified users. While the limits for verified accounts (with a blue check and a fee of 8 euros per month) still only allow you to read a maximum of 6,000 posts per day. Musk assured that the limits on verified accounts will soon be expanded to 8,000 and 400 for new accounts without the blue check.

