Meta is considering a 13 euro per month subscription for the EU

Imagine if they told you that a small contribution is now required to use social networks. According to the latest rumors coming from The Wall Street Journal, it seems that Meta will introduce the possibility of signing up for a paid subscription. Let’s explore together what this new modality is based on and what motivations lie behind this choice.

What is Meta and which social networks it includes

Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, stands out as one of the most influential and innovative companies in technology and social media. Founded and led by Mark Zuckerbergwho holds the role of CEO, the company’s primary objective was to create a connected world and make information more accessible and shareable.

Among the prominent platforms included in Meta, we find:

Facebook: This social network marked the origin and success of Meta, offering a social network that allows people to connect and share texts and images.

Instagram: Acquired by Meta in 2012, Instagram has become a renowned photo and video sharing platform. It is widely used to promote creative content and collaborations with influencers.

WhatsApp: This popular social network is known for instant messaging and offers the ability to communicate through texts, voice calls, and videos. WhatsApp joined Meta in 2014.

In addition to the social networks mentioned, Meta has also included Oculus VR in its portfolio. This virtual reality company has contributed to the introduction of advanced solutions for both VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) experiences.

Additionally, Meta is investing significantly in the development of artificial intelligence technologies. Despite the success already achieved, Mark Zuckerberg and his company don’t stop there. Meta is constantly evolving, always looking for new ways to enhance the digital experience and foster human connection.

What does the Meta subscription consist of?

According to a recent rumor reported by the renowned The Wall Street Journal, Meta is evaluating the option of introducing a monthly subscription that will allow users to use social networks without being disturbed by advertising. Founder Mark Zuckerberg is considering the possibility of a subscription worth 13 euros for users resident in the European Union. More precisely, for the use of an ad-free account on Facebook or Instagram through the computer, the cost would be 10 euros, with a supplement of 6 euros for additional accounts.

If, however, you prefer to access social networks directly from your smartphone, the monthly fee would be set at 13 euros.

During meetings in September between Meta officials and privacy regulators in Ireland, as well as with its competitors in Brussels, the idea of ​​introducing a subscription to advertising-free services was considered. This initiative follows the €390 million fine imposed on Meta earlier this year by the Irish Privacy Commissioner, due to breaches of transparency obligations and an improper legal basis in the processing of users’ personal data. users for advertising purposes.

Despite the Meta subscription option, a company spokesperson specified that personalized ads will still be present in services not covered by the subscription. According to what was reported by The Wall Street Journal, the implementation of this new plan is scheduled for the next few months in Europe.

And will the other social networks be subscription-based?

The introduction of a subscription to use Meta without being disturbed by advertising could trigger a series of developments, leading social networks to converge towards models similar to those of streaming platforms such as Netflix and Spotify. Furthermore, Elon Musk has made it known that he is evaluating the idea of ​​a subscription to optimize the experience and combat the entry of automated accounts and fake profiles. The possibility of a similar paid service is also being considered for TikTok. All that remains is to carefully observe how this dynamic will evolve.

