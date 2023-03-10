Meta wants to create its own Twitter. A microblogging social network, mostly text-based, where content creators, institutions and public figures can share their ideas. Your own thoughts. Your own comments on current affairs. Just like Twitter has been up to now. Which however, after the takeover by Elon Musk, has become a divisive place. Discussed. For some in decline. For this reason the holding company of Mark Zuckerbergvia Instagram, is thinking of occupying a public space left empty by the new course of Twitter.

An email from Meta confirms the P92 project

Confirmation of Meta’s projects, after a few days of previews on the American media, came from the same company to Platformer in an email: “We are exploring the possibility of creating a decentralized, autonomous social network for sharing textual updates”. again: “We believe there is an opportunity for a separate space (with respect to Meta’s products, ed), where creators and public figures can share timely updates on their interests.” Translated: Twitter.

The news of this meta project was first published on Thursday by MoneyControl. The name of the project (unlikely the final one of the app) is P92. And the idea is to open it immediately to one and a half billion Instagram users by logging in directly from there, with those credentials. Twitter currently has 290 million users. It is clear that P92, through Instagram, could immediately take advantage of a large user base. Not to mention the 3 billion accounts on Facebook.

Few details. But the decentralized social hypothesis opens up unprecedented scenarios

Very few details have emerged so far. Little is known about the project. Meta confirmed the intentions, the focus that the social network could have. And nothing more. According to some sources, cited on US industry blogs, the product is still in its early stages and there is no timeline for its release. But legal teams have already started investigating potential privacy issues related to the app, so they can address them ahead of launch. The project will be led by Adam Mossericurrently number one on Instagram.

But the most relevant (and mysterious) aspect is that Meta has imagined a decentralized network. On the Mastodon model. A network of users able, autonomously, to create their own servers independently and to establish specific rules for content moderation. So not as has been the case so far on Twitter or other social networks, which still work in a centralized way, with servers (and rules) managed by the social network itself.

Hypothesis of a launch by 2023

A move which, if confirmed, could give Meta the opportunity to create connections with other social networks, integrate posts, expand the content platform and content creators. Projects at the moment. The idea is there. But on its realization and its potential at the moment there is nothing more than speculation. The timing of the project has not been defined. But for some, the first news could arrive by the end of 2023. For Musk, perhaps another bad news in a year that started uphill.