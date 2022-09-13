Meta, the company that controls (among others) Facebook, created the PyTorch Foundation for accelerate the progress of research in the field of artificial intelligence; the governing body will also consist of representatives from AMD, Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Nvidia. The project will be part of the Linux Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports the development of free software.

PyTorch is an AI software driven by Meta researchers, born in 2016 for applications such as computer vision e natural language processing (things?) and capable of “giving life to over 150 thousand projects”, as underlined by Mark Zuckerberg. Santosh Janardhan, Vice President of Infrastructure at Meta, explained that “the creation of the foundation ensures that decisions in the coming years are made in an open and transparent way by a diverse group of committee members. The foundation will undertake to respect 4 principles: stay open, keep a neutral nature, guarantee fairness, shape a strong technical identity. One of the absolute priorities will be to clearly separate the corporate governance from the technical one of PyTorch ”.

Lo purpose of the foundation is therefore to promote the adoption of tools for artificial intelligence, favoring and supporting an ecosystem of open source and neutral projects with respect to suppliers, as well as making the tools, libraries and other more advanced components more accessible and obviously to support the software through conferences and training courses: “Open science is the basis of our work in the field of AI – explained by Meta – We believe that this approach accelerates progress in the development and deployment of new systems that will respond to real needs it’s at fundamental questions on the nature of artificial intelligence “.