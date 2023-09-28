Home » Meta launches Ai chatbot for social media, the Quest 3 headset and the new Ray-Ban smarts
Meta launches Ai chatbot for social media, the Quest 3 headset and the new Ray-Ban smarts

Meta is launching AI-powered personal chatbots for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, and is giving developers the ability to create their own versions of Ai assistants. Reason: The US tech giant seeks to increase engagement on its platforms. At the «Connect» developer conference on Wednesday, Meta presented an AI assistant that will be able to search for answers to user questions thanks to a partnership with Microsoft’s Bing, as well as generate AI images.

Users of Meta’s platforms will also be able to interact with 28 chatbots that take on the role of famous people who have agreed to use their voice and likeness for this function. Chef Roy Choi voices a chef named Max who will be able to generate recipes from a list of ingredients entered into the system, while a Dungeon Master played by US rapper Snoop Dogg will guide you on a text-based adventure.

Meta said that the Ai assistant will launch in the United States in beta mode starting on Wednesday, but that many other new features are coming in the coming weeks for a series of fields ranging from gaming to philosophy to fashion. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the conference: «It’s not just about answering questions. It’s about entertaining and helping people do things to connect them with the people around them.”

Among the other innovations presented by the Menlo Park giant, a mixed reality viewer for the general public, the first Ray-Bans with artificial intelligence. «We are very proud to introduce Quest 3, the most powerful headset we have ever produced. A game changer”, announces the CEO of Meta. The new device will be available from October 10th, although pre-orders are already open, at a starting price of 549.99 euros. A price therefore decidedly more accessible than Apple’s viewers, with which the latest Meta product is in direct competition. Quest 3 is in fact – explains the company – the first mixed reality viewer in the world designed for the general public”.

Also presented were the new Ray-Ban smart in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, the first with artificial intelligence and the possibility of completely hands-free live streaming. «The new collection is one of a kind, with functions that have never before been integrated into a pair of glasses», says Rocco Basilico, the chief wearables officer of EssilorLuxottiva. The announcement of Zuckerberg’s new smart glasses is accompanied by a video showing the new Ray-Bans in action with Formula driver Charles LeClerc wearing them for a test run.

