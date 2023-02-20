Listen to the audio version of the article

Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, will launch a paid subscription that will allow users to “verify” their identity, as Elon Musk has already done for Twitter: the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced it. For $11.99 a month – $14.99 when purchased through the iOS app – Meta Verified will allow users to “authenticate their account with ID, have a blue check, have extra protection against identity theft and quick access assistance” said Zuckerberg, specifying that the service will be accessible only to those over 18 years of age and that there will be no change for those who already have a verified account on Facebook or Instagram. Meta Verified debuts this week in Australia and New Zealand.

So the maxim: “Facebook is free and always will be” seems to have faded, recited on the homepage of what, for a long time, was the main social network in the world.

Meta’s announcement comes after the economic difficulties that the Silicon Valley company has had to face in the last period. In November, 11,000 employees had lost their jobs, 13% of the total: the largest layoff in the company’s history.

Maybe Zuckerberg will be better off than Musk who initially had to pull the idea after a wave of fake accounts scared advertisers and cast doubt on the site’s future. The CEO of Twitter had then quietly relaunched it in December. The controversies had been many.