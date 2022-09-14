Listen to the audio version of the article

Mark Zuckerberg announces the transformation of PyTorch into the new independent PyTorch Foundation, which will be part of the Linux Foundation. It is a framework for artificial intelligence led by Meta researchers: it was launched in 2016 for applications such as computer vision and natural language processing, it has given rise to over 150 thousand projects. Over time he has specialized in scientific research. The creation of the foundation ensures that in the coming years decisions are made in an open and transparent way by a diverse group of committee members – explains Santosh Janardhan, Vice President of Infrastructure of Meta – The foundation will strive to respect four principles: stay open, maintain its neutral nature, guarantee fairness and shape a strong technical identity. One of its absolute priorities will be to clearly separate corporate governance from the technical one of PyTorch. “The purpose of the foundation is therefore to promote the adoption of tools for artificial intelligence, fostering and supporting an ecosystem of open source and neutral projects with respect to to suppliers with PyTorch; make the most advanced AI tools, libraries, and other components more accessible; support the software through conferences and training courses.

“Open science is the basis of our work in the field of AI – explains Meta – We believe that this approach accelerates progress in the development and deployment of new systems that will respond to real needs and fundamental questions about the nature of artificial intelligence” .

Almost everyone is inside PyToarch. The governing body will be composed of representatives from AMD, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Meta, Microsoft Azure and Nvidia, but the goal is its further expansion over time. PyTorch was created with a community-based open source philosophy, which will remain unchanged in the transition to the PyTorch Foundation. But they are not on the ball. Almost all of these deep learning applications are written in one of three frameworks: TensorFlow, PyTorch, and JAX. The first is the oldest, it was released in 2015 is a reliable framework and hosts a vast ecosystem for deep learning and is developed by the Google Brain team. it underpins dozens of Google commercial products such as voice recognition, Gmail and Google Photos. JAX is a deep learning framework created, maintained and used by Google, but it is not officially a Google product. PyToarch is now no longer the outsider. And for the whole ecosystem that Ai plans it is good news.