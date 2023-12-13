Meta launches Threads in Europe: the anti-Twitter social network will be available from December 14th

Threads arrives in Europe. The social network of the Meta galaxy considered the anti-Twitter (now X.com) will also be available in Italy from tomorrow. The news appeared in several American newspapers (first of all The Verge) and at the moment has no confirmation from the European branch of the company. But every beginning seems to confirm what has been in the air for days.

Threads, already available in the US and UK since last July. But not in the rest of Europe due to the limitations imposed by European laws, which do not allow platforms to import data from other platforms, as Threads, connected to Instagram, would have done. Last July the Irish Guarantor prevented the publication of the app on the stores in Europe for this reason.

The Meta app somehow follows the features that until now were the prerogatives of Twitter/X: a social network made mainly of text, with hashtags, mentions and little space for photos and videos. The social network was immediately subjected to harsh criticism by Elon Musk, owner of X, a social network which in some way Threads is inspired. Musk has threatened legal action against Meta.

Then he teased its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, several times in a whirlwind of back and forth that culminated in the (failed) martial arts challenge. Threads promises to be a better X.com. Perhaps a bit like what Twitter was, with a more controlled environment in terms of moderation and less inclined to the excesses of words and clashes that X seems to have become. Musk and Zuckerberg will no longer compete in a mixed martial arts match. But with the launch in Europe the real challenge has already moved to social media. And of his future.