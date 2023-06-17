Meta lowers the recommended age to use Meta Quest VR headsets: 10 years

Following the price cut of Meta Quest 2 (yes, the cost in Italy is now 349.99 euros) and obviously the announcement of Meta Quest 3, we return to referring on these pages to the virtual reality viewers of the Mark Zuckerberg’s company. Indeed, the latter decided to lower the recommended age for the use of the devices.

In particular, as also reported by Engadget and TechCrunch, as well as as indicated directly through a post published on the official Meta blog on June 16, 2023, it was decided to allow a larger number of young people access to the VR experience . More precisely, the recommended age will go from the previous 13 years to 10 years by the end of 2023.

What Zuckerberg and associates chose to do is in fact to give even the youngest children the opportunity to make use of the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3 viewers, obviously through theintroduction of parental controlled accounts. In case you are wondering, in short, of course: parental approval will be needed in order for an account to be set up.

There will also clearly be features related, for example, to setting a time limit, just as Meta claims it wants to do everything keeping the privacy issue in mind (for example by avoiding showing advertisements and offering a digital store “suitable for all ages”). In any case, as reported by the New York Times, Meta is already discussing how to implement everything with the competent authorities (also considering that, as you can well imagine, the issue is already raising concerns relating to safety and health).

For the rest, we recall that the announcement of the Meta Quest 3 viewer has recently arrived, which improves its predecessor from various points of view. In this regard, it is interesting to note, for example, that this new version has a full color passthrough mode.