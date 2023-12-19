Meta made a mistake in removing two videos of the conflict between Israel and Hamas from social media

L’Oversight Board di Meta claims that the company was wrong to remove two videos regarding it from its social networks – Facebook and Instagram the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The two videos contain images of hostages and injured people. According to Meta’s Oversight Board, the videos in question help understanding human suffering at war.

A video shows the moments following an air attack that took place near the Al Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip. In another, however, an Israeli woman asks to be spared from the Hamas militants who are holding her hostage.

Both videos, after the judgment expressed by the Oversight Board, were reactivated by Meta with a sign indicating to social media users the presence of sensitive content.

The Oversight Board is one special independent monitoring committeemade up of experts external to the company led by Mark Zuckerbergwhich has the task of supervising – among other things – the moderation of content on the social networks controlled by Meta and providing advice regarding any controversial situations.

The Hamas-Israel war Social support for Palestinian civilians passes through photos of Beyoncé by Pier Luigi Pisa 17 October 2023

In the past the Meta Oversight Board has expressed its opinion, for example, on suspension of Donald Trump’s Facebook account following the assault on the US Congress on January 6, 2021. The Special Oversight Board reviewed the case and agreed to the suspension just four months lateri.e. May 5, 2021.

In the case of videos related to the war between Israel and Hamas, Meta’s Oversight Board has communicated its assessment in shorter times than usual: the conflict began in fact last October 7, with the aggression of Hamas against Israel.

In fact, it is the first time that the Oversight Board has implemented this the new emergency procedure announced earlier this year, designed to more quickly pass judgment on controversial cases.

Share this: Facebook

X

