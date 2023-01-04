Home Technology Meta, new 390 million fine for violating European privacy laws
Technology

Meta, new 390 million fine for violating European privacy laws

by admin
Meta, new 390 million fine for violating European privacy laws

Meta’s business model risks having to change. At least in Europe. The holding company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp has been fined for 390 million euros for illegally forcing its users to accept personalized ads while using social networks. Action that violates European privacy laws, the Gdpr. It is the Irish privacy commissioner who has imposed the fine, confirming the press rumors released last month. The commission said in a statement that Meta had “breached its transparency obligations” by using a “wrong legal basis for processing personal data for targeted advertising”.

The allegations of the Irish authority in Meta

The fine follows the adoption of three binding decisions by the European Data Protection Board, the body that regulates the sector, decided last December. This is one of the most important decisions ever taken by Europe after the approval of the GDPR.

In this case, Meta is accused of having incorrectly set the terms for accepting the collection of users’ personal data: complicated terminology, long forms to read before giving consent and accessing Facebook and Instagram, obstacles that authorities would require users to give in to the use of their data. However, the decision and the fine do not give indications on how Meta should comply with the sentence. But it could lead the company to make you choose clearly and clearly whether or not you give consent to the tracking and processing of your data.

Meta: “Disappointed, we will appeal the sentence and the fines”

“Today, the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) set out its findings on the legal basis Facebook and Instagram use under the GDPR for serving behavioral advertising. The debate over the legal bases has been ongoing for some time and companies have faced a lack of regulatory certainty in this area,” Meta commented on the decision in a statement. “We strongly believe that our approach respects the GDPR, therefore we are disappointed by these decisions and intend to appeal both the substance of the sentences and the fines,” added the holding company.

See also  A 482-kilometer-high unknown structure was discovered on Titan. Scientists: Are there aliens on it? | Titan | North Pole | 482 km | Unknown structure | Scientists | Aliens

You may also like

The EU fines Meta for 390 million euros

Meta, new 390 million fine for violating European...

The artificial intelligence that predicts where a penalty...

【CES 2023】Ada architecture + DLSS 3 + 5th...

The artificial intelligence that predicts where a penalty...

Z790 AORUS TACHYON set 10 overclocking world records...

How fast do ultra-broadband connections really go?

【CES 2023】RTX 4080 12GB Renamed to Fight GeForce...

Olivetti changes its statute and becomes a benefit...

NVIDIA Launches RTX 4090 / 4080 Flagship Laptop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy