Meta’s business model risks having to change. At least in Europe. The holding company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp has been fined for 390 million euros for illegally forcing its users to accept personalized ads while using social networks. Action that violates European privacy laws, the Gdpr. It is the Irish privacy commissioner who has imposed the fine, confirming the press rumors released last month. The commission said in a statement that Meta had “breached its transparency obligations” by using a “wrong legal basis for processing personal data for targeted advertising”.

The fine follows the adoption of three binding decisions by the European Data Protection Board, the body that regulates the sector, decided last December. This is one of the most important decisions ever taken by Europe after the approval of the GDPR.

In this case, Meta is accused of having incorrectly set the terms for accepting the collection of users’ personal data: complicated terminology, long forms to read before giving consent and accessing Facebook and Instagram, obstacles that authorities would require users to give in to the use of their data. However, the decision and the fine do not give indications on how Meta should comply with the sentence. But it could lead the company to make you choose clearly and clearly whether or not you give consent to the tracking and processing of your data.

“Today, the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) set out its findings on the legal basis Facebook and Instagram use under the GDPR for serving behavioral advertising. The debate over the legal bases has been ongoing for some time and companies have faced a lack of regulatory certainty in this area,” Meta commented on the decision in a statement. “We strongly believe that our approach respects the GDPR, therefore we are disappointed by these decisions and intend to appeal both the substance of the sentences and the fines,” added the holding company.