Home » Meta Quest 2: Saturn deal for VR headset – save 50 euros now
Technology

Meta Quest 2: Saturn deal for VR headset – save 50 euros now

by admin
Meta Quest 2: Saturn deal for VR headset – save 50 euros now

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Many new worlds are open to you with a virtual reality headset (VR headset): Whether you are exploring an epic game universe, attending your favorite star’s concert or taking a city trip to New York – the possibilities are almost unlimited. One model is currently on sale at Saturn: the Meta Quest 2. What is the headset capable of?

The Meta Quest 2 (formerly: Oculus Quest 2) consists of VR glasses and two touch controllers that record your hand movements and give you haptic feedback. Practical: Thanks to the integrated battery and memory, the VR headset even works without a direct connection to a PC or console. This not only avoids annoying cable clutter, but also saves a lot of electricity. You can access the Oculus app store without a direct connection, other play stores are only accessible with a cable connection.

  • 3D spatial audio, hand tracking and haptic feedback
  • Wireless headset with built-in battery
  • Also works with PC or console

Deal Assessment: The Meta Quest 2 currently costs 399.00 euros at Saturn instead of 449.99 euros – so you save 50.99 euros. This is currently the best price on the Internet for the VR headset, the next best offer is around 40.00 euros more. The Meta Quest 2 is rarely available for less than 400.00 euros anyway, so you can buy it with a clear conscience.

However, Saturn is not the only shop that offers the Meta headset at the price. Mail order company Otto is moving along, where you can also get the VR glasses for 399.00 euros.

See also  With a core clock speed of 2760MHz, GALAX launched the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti HOF OC Lab version

View the VR headset Meta Quest 2 with 128 gigabytes of memory at Otto*

If you need a little more storage space, take a look at Amazon: There you can find the version with 256 gigabytes of storage for 479.00 euros.

View the VR headset Meta Quest 2 with 256 gigabytes of memory at Amazon *

Meta Quest 2: This is what Stiftung Warentest says about the VR headset

Stiftung Warentest took a closer look at six different VR headsets for the January 2023 issue. The Meta Quest 2 ended up in third place with an overall rating of 2.1 (“good”) and secured the title “price-performance winner” – the front-runners from Valve and HTC cost more than 1,000.00 euros.

read too

VR glasses: This is the test winner at Stiftung Warentest

The test editors praised the freedom of movement without cables and the simple setup, which is possible without a PC. The battery lasted about three hours. The glasses also scored “good” in the individual categories of comfort, handling and VR quality. The only catch: the data protection declaration has gaps. Unfortunately, this is the case with all devices in the test.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

See also  What do those who are not connected lose

You may also like

Microsoft adds Bing AI to SwiftKey input method

Cristina D’Avena, from the initials of cartoons to...

WebChatGPT, a Chrome extension that cracks the time...

Testing the TECKNET TK-PC009, a good 100W charger

How do iPhone Spotify lock screen and widgets...

SCULPFUN S9 Laser Engraver buy cheap from 210€...

New technologies, the domestic robot that controls the...

You can now play your own Dungeons &...

Kindle Scribe: E-reader to write on

New Android Malware Appears on Google Play! 67...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy