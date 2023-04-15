Home » Meta Quest 2: Saturn VR Headset Deal – Get it Here!
Technology

Meta Quest 2: Saturn VR Headset Deal – Get it Here!

Meta Quest 2: Saturn VR Headset Deal – Get it Here!

PR/Business Insider

Many new worlds are open to you with a virtual reality headset (VR headset): Whether you are exploring an epic game universe, attending your favorite star’s concert or taking a city trip to New York – the possibilities are almost unlimited. One model is currently on sale at Saturn: the Meta Quest 2. What is the headset capable of?

The Meta Quest 2 (formerly: Oculus Quest 2) consists of VR glasses and two touch controllers that record your hand movements and give you haptic feedback. Practical: Thanks to the integrated battery and memory, the VR headset even works without a direct connection to a PC or console. This not only avoids annoying cable clutter, but also saves a lot of electricity. You can access the Oculus app store without a direct connection, other play stores are only accessible with a cable connection.

  • 3D spatial audio, hand tracking and haptic feedback
  • Wireless headset with built-in battery
  • Also works with PC or console

Deal Assessment: The Meta Quest 2 currently costs 399.00 euros at Saturn instead of 449.99 euros – so you save 50.99 euros. This is currently the best price on the Internet for the VR headset, the next best offer is around 40.00 euros more. The Meta Quest 2 is rarely available for less than 400.00 euros anyway, so you can buy it with a clear conscience.

However, Saturn is not the only shop that offers the Meta headset at the price. Mail order company Otto is moving along, where you can also get the VR glasses for 399.00 euros.

View the VR headset Meta Quest 2 with 128 gigabytes of memory at Otto*

If you need a little more storage space, take a look at Amazon: There you can find the version with 256 gigabytes of storage for 479.00 euros.

View the VR headset Meta Quest 2 with 256 gigabytes of memory at Amazon *

Meta Quest 2: This is what Stiftung Warentest says about the VR headset

Stiftung Warentest took a closer look at six different VR headsets for the January 2023 issue. The Meta Quest 2 ended up in third place with an overall rating of 2.1 (“good”) and secured the title “price-performance winner” – the front-runners from Valve and HTC cost more than 1,000.00 euros.

read too

VR glasses: This is the test winner at Stiftung Warentest

The test editors praised the freedom of movement without cables and the simple setup, which is possible without a PC. The battery lasted about three hours. The glasses also scored “good” in the individual categories of comfort, handling and VR quality. The only catch: the data protection declaration has gaps. Unfortunately, this is the case with all devices in the test.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission.

