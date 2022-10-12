Listen to the audio version of the article

The future of work is in the metaverse which will be “a social experience”. One year after the change of name from Facebook to Meta and in a post-pandemic moment in which smart working is still debated, Mark Zuckerberg tries to push the subject further. He launches a headset for the high-end metaverse – it will cost as much as an iPhone – and adds functionality to the Horizon Workrooms platform which in his design will become “a virtual office” with more realistic avatars and controllers that will be an extension of the hands.

A “social” experience

And there is also a collaboration with Microsoft, a pioneer of augmented and virtual reality. The new metaverse viewer is called Meta Quest Pro and is available from 25 October also in Italy. It is aimed in particular at professionals such as architects, engineers, builders, designers, creatives. “It will become like the tablets and laptops that people use now,” Zuckerberg explains at the Connect conference. «The metaverse is an incredible technology, it will be a new era of computing. We believe in this vision, there are now more people and creators in virtual reality and more brands in the metaverse, it is a sign that the future is not that far away. We have been there from the beginning, it will be a social experience ».

Zuckerbeg then rattles off some numbers: 1.5 billion was spent on games and apps in the Quest Store, 33 apps had revenues over 10 million dollars. But the metaverse will not be built by just one company. During the event Meta shared plans with Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, to accelerate the future of work. A version of Microsoft 365, the suite of the American giant dedicated to productivity, from Office to the cloud, will also arrive on the Quest Pro viewer. In the field of videogames, Microsoft also launches the Xbox Cloud Gaming service on Meta Quest viewers, in beta version, to allow players to access the main titles of the console. “The metaverse will change everything from gaming to productivity. And if we do it together I am convinced that we can shape the future of virtual reality to make its use more interesting than ever, ”said Nadella.

The Horizon Workrooms virtual office

In addition to the viewers, the door that will enable Meta’s metaverse will be the Horizon Workrooms platform, “a virtual office” that will have discussion groups, sticky notes for the blackboard, multiple virtual screens, a room (Magic room) where people are present and not. collaborate, 3D models and integration with Zoom from 2023. “Instead of being confined to the size of your desk – explains the company – you can create a large virtual workspace with multiple screens scattered around you, while continuing to use your keyboard and your mouse “. Meta then underlines that the avatars that will represent us in the metaverse will be more similar to us and will be able to move with their legs and have expressions as a user would do in real life, thanks to the tracking of the eyes that “will take into account privacy”.

How much all of this will be immediately feasible will be proven by the facts. Certainly other tech companies are pushing virtual reality (Apple should also enter the market) and a recent survey found that for two out of three companies the metaverse will become a real interaction platform for professions. But right now the total investment in the metaverse is draining resources into Meta. In the last quarter, the company recorded a decline in revenues, albeit by 1%, but the first in its history. And – as has been leaked in recent days – the company is also preparing for a staff cut, effectively putting an end to almost twenty years of uninterrupted growth.