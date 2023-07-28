Meta records record profits also thanks to AI. Zuckerberg: “Threads will soon have 1 billion users”

Growing users, maximum advertising. Happy investors, displaced analysts. The accounts published yesterday by Meta took Wall Street by surprise. The company did better than expected. Much better if you consider the latest quarterly results, disappointing in terms of growth and publicity. The company has added 27 million daily active users to its social networks (Facebook, Instagram and a few weeks ago – but not in Europe – Threads). More than double what analysts expected. And before the launch of Threads. Monthly active users rise by 50 million instead.

More users, more advertising. Immediate effect on the accounts of the company, which recorded 32 billion dollars in revenues in the second quarter of the year (April-June), an increase of 11% compared to the same period last year. While net income rose to $7.8 billion, up 16% from the same quarter in 2022. The first quarter of double-digit growth since 2021.

The role of artificial intelligence (and job cuts)

If the company continues on this path into the second half, it will end 2023 in much better shape than it did at the start of the year, Insider Intelligence analysts predict. Shares of the Californian group, which has just launched Threads, a new Twitter competitor application (now renamed X), and a latest generation AI program (Llama-2), recorded an almost 7% increase in electronic trading after the New York Stock Exchange closed on Wednesday. In the press release of the results, the company pointed out that the number of advertisements served on its various applications increased by 34% compared to the previous year in the second quarter.

The challenge Why Meta’s Threads are a serious threat to Twitter (and Elon Musk) by Arcangelo Rociola 06 July 2023

And the increase in advertising is in any case connected to the new artificial intelligence tools set up by Mark Zuckerberg’s holding company. Tools that can offer better performance to company advertisements. But its new size also weighs on the company’s results. Meta currently employs 71,500 people, 14% fewer than last year. Effect of a powerful slimming cure started at the end of 2022 by Zuckerberg, who on that occasion admitted that he had exaggerated with the assumptions, assuming responsibility for the choice.

Threads fatigue. But Zuckerberg assures: “Soon one billion users”

Not everything shines. On the contrary. Advertising revenue, albeit on the rise, has to face the challenges of the global market which still expects a 20% reduction in online advertising spending in 2023. And then there is the Threads unknown. Mark Zuckerberg said he believes his anti-Twitter app will soon reach one billion users – Twitter (or X) currently has 300 million. “I’m very confident that once the work is done, we’ll be able to put enough gas on it to help it grow,” he said in a podcast with Lex Fridman.

New social networks Mark Zuckerberg and the success of Threads: “Twitter had its chance, but it didn’t make it” by Bruno Ruffilli 08 July 2023

Meta hasn’t yet promoted Threads on Instagram or Facebook or spent on marketing. But a report published yesterday by Sililarweb records a sharp drop in access to the social network after the initial boom, which took it from zero to 100 million users in less than a week, an all-time record for an app. Threads is currently an empty box. And there are few user interactions inside. It’s still early days, but there’s a long way to go to compete with Twitter, which, net of Elon Musk’s upheavals, seems to be in good health, at least on the user side.

The Metaverse is an unknown factor that loses billions

Then there is another theme. The flop of virtual reality devices. Reality Labs, the division responsible for developing virtual and augmented reality devices and applications, reported a loss of $3.7 billion in the second quarter. It had already reported net losses of $13.7 billion in 2022, and Meta expects an even bigger loss in 2024. During the results conference call, Mark Zuckerberg again defended his vision of an immersive universe (Metaverse) that would represent the future of the internet. “The adoption hasn’t been as rapid as we had anticipated, this makes us think,” he admitted, and admits that he “understands investors’ concern” about these huge investments without an immediate return. “It’s a long-term bet (…) and I can’t guarantee I’m right,” he continued.

“But I think this is the direction the world is heading (…) and we will be glad we did all that.” Meta also had to invest heavily in generative AI (capable of producing text and/or images on demand in natural language) to catch up with competitors Google, OpenAI and Microsoft. Last week, the group freely “open sourced” its Llama 2 language model for businesses and researchers, a competitor to OpenAI used in ChatGPT and Bing. Mark Zuckerberg provided details on the generative AI products that Meta intends to develop: he mentioned creation tools (to facilitate the work of advertisers, in particular), internal productivity tools and above all conversational agents.

Stazione Futuro Threads, engagement and hate on Riccardo Luna’s social media 18 July 2023

“This should solve one of the biggest problems we have in generating revenue from messaging services,” he assured, namely the cost of human resources needed to respond to consumers during interactions with companies. “But we can imagine a world where all companies will have an AI agent,” he enthused. In the second quarter, approximately 3.88 billion people worldwide used at least one of the group’s platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp) each month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

