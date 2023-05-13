Home » Meta-Siae, agreement (transitional): music returns to Facebook and Instagram
Technology

Meta-Siae, agreement (transitional): music returns to Facebook and Instagram

by admin
Meta-Siae, agreement (transitional): music returns to Facebook and Instagram

The assistance from the Antitrust, dated April 21, produces a first result: Meta and Siae sign a transitional agreement for the return of Italian music, managed by the Society of authors and publishers, on Instagram stories and Facebook reels. The common ground, as far as we learn, was found around Meta’s proposal to extend the license agreement that expired in December 2022 under the same conditions. The dispute had opened in mid-March, when Mark Zuckerberg’s company, holding company that owns Facebook and Instagram as well as WhatsApp, had communicated that it had not reached an agreement with Siae for the renewal of the copyright license.

“Following a transitional agreement signed between the parties, music protected by Siae will once again be listened to on Meta’s social platforms,” ​​reads a note from the Society of Authors and Publishers. «SIAE expresses its satisfaction with this result, sought and achieved, but remains committed to protecting the interests of its members by continuing to work tirelessly to reach a definitive and lasting agreement based on fairness and transparency, as also requested by the European Directive on Copyright. You also undertake to carry on the negotiations in compliance with the decisions and precautionary measures dictated by the AGCM ».

A communication to the “market” (read users) which brought with it the decision to remove or mute, within the next 48 hours, the contents containing traces of the Siae repertoire (the majority, to understand each other, considering that Siae, as a former monopolist , is the collecting market leader in Italy). An operation not without objective difficulties, if it is true that in the first days also songs not managed by Siae but by other collecting companies, such as Soundreef, were affected by the ban. The dispute came to the attention of the Culture Commission of the Italian Parliament, before the Antitrust opened an investigation against Meta for abuse of economic dependence against Siae.

You may also like

Cosmic Rays Reveal 2,500-Year-Old Ancient Greek Catacombs |...

Transitional agreement with Siae: music is back on...

Biomotion Technologies achieves victory in Graz

YouTuber admits intentional plane crash for clicks

Vertical indoor farming: Many advantages, but with a...

Greentech BW: Wind energy plants in the southwest...

The Porsche 911 GT3 is not easy to...

Mother’s Day offers at Media Markt and Saturn:...

Google will launch Pixel Watch 2, which is...

4x NP-FZ100 battery charger, the ZITAY ZF41 NP-FZ100...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy