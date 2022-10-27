Home Technology Meta sinks to Wall Street: -25% and capitalization at its lowest since 2016
Technology

Meta sinks to Wall Street: -25% and capitalization at its lowest since 2016

by admin
Meta sinks to Wall Street: -25% and capitalization at its lowest since 2016

Sink Meta on Wall Street. Mark Zuckerberg’s holding comes to lose 25% at the opening of the Nasdaq with the stock slipping to the lows of October 2015. The social network giant pays the bills published yesterday in the quarterly, where it recorded bad results in profits and turnover. Net profits have more than halved (-52%).

The division that creates the Metaverse, announced exactly one year ago by Mark Zuckerberg, also weighs on the company’s accounts. Reality Lab, the name of the business, reported a loss of 9.4 billion in nine months. Data that cast a shadow over the future of the virtual reality project launched with emphasis by Zuckerberg but so far received with much less emphasis by the public. About 300 million users would be who have accessed the new Menlo Park technology, but just over 9% return to it after the first time.

After the quarterly accounts presented yesterday, Meta lost 20% in the post market. But, projects being launched aside, to cast shadows on Meta’s near future there would also be the actions of Apple, which on its devices has severely limited access to user data for the company’s apps, and the competition of TikTok, much faster to scale the new generations. And consequently the positions on the advertising market. There are no precise market assessments on TikTok.

But a Bloomber assessment confirmed by rumors published by the South China Morning Post could be around $ 300 billion. Meta yesterday closed its day on the stock exchange with a capitalization of 350 billion. But with the collapses of yesterday and today, according to Reuters, it has already burned 82 billion of its value.

See also  Chrome adds RAM and battery saving features in v.107

You may also like

The voyages of the future: technology gets on...

Meta sinks to Wall Street: -25% and capitalization...

Apple Opens Freeform Whiteboard to Developers – Engadget

The future of technology that we will see...

Halloween Horror 2022: Top 10 Horror Games of...

Windows but with cellphone technology: can it work?...

Uncharted appears to be Sony’s weakest PC release...

An artificial intelligence trained to predict the cost...

The new version of the Chrome browser will...

How to Track Your Child’s Android Phone

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy