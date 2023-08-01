Meta towards the breakthrough in Europe: it will ask for consent for highly personalized advertising

Meta will ask its European users if they agree with their use of social media being targeted by advertisers. A surprise move, which follows requests from Europe and which could mark a new peace between Mark Zuckerberg’s social media giant and Brussels, also opening the door to a possible landing of Threads, the anti-Twitter app which in the Old Continent is still inaccessible. This is what the Wall Street Journal revealed and confirmed by various American media in the morning. In essence, these are those advertisements that we see if we watch one type of video more often than another. Advertisements for restaurants if you watch pasta and pizza dishes, for personalized supplements and exercises if you watch fitness videos, for design if you follow illustrators and artists.

Limit behavioral advertising to comply with the GDPR

The decision would be part of a proposal submitted to European privacy regulators. The company according to what was revealed by the American media would be ready to update its systems to seek consent for such announcements already by the end of October. Timeline needed to end a long-running dispute over the legality of targeting advertising in the European Union.

The offer to limit behavioral advertising (“behavioral ads” in English) to users who choose to join is an unprecedented step. It has enormous significance for Meta which is thus willing to give up part of its turnover in order to meet the requests Since April, Meta has allowed users in Europe to request to detach ads that are seen from their behavior. But only if a user was willing to fill out a long form on its help pages. This process likely limited the number of people who have chosen to exclude themselves, and it is contrary to the indications and obligations of the GDPR.

Accounts at risk. Certainly the impact on turnover

Asking for consent, explains the WSJ, on the contrary would mean asking users to say “yes” or “no” before showing such ads. Under EU law, a user must be able to access the service even if they decline. It is one of the cornerstones of the privacy law, which has so far been ignored by the large social platforms.

The impact on ad revenue could be significant. If a significant number of users refuse to see advertising based on what they see, Meta software will have less guidance on how to target advertising. And therefore less bargaining power with advertisers. This could make its ads less effective, affecting prices, is the concern of the company and the certainty of digital market analysts.

