For the design of avatars that represent individuals in virtual reality, Meta said that the next step is to use artificial intelligence to make avatars more realistic and more natural in interaction.

Some of the reasons for the poor interactive experience in virtual reality are that the avatar representing the user is too rigid, and it is difficult to truthfully express the user’s real interactive emotions. Most of the virtual portraits in the environment have no feet and lower body parts.

At the Meta Connect 2022 event, Meta CEO Mark Zuckberg further explained that the future virtual portrait design will be combined with more delicate expression presentation. For example, through the facial expression recognition detection function of Quest Pro, virtual reality The virtual portrait in the environment can completely reproduce the user’s expression in the real world, and then express emotions through the expression of the virtual portrait.

On the other hand, just like artificial intelligence, deep learning, etc., the arm movements of virtual portraits can become more natural, Meta also uses the same design logic to allow virtual portraits to have feet, and even show lower body movements naturally and smoothly , so that virtual characters can further express their emotions through body movements, or generate different interactions.

As for this design, it will be the first to be applied to the Horizon Worlds platform in 2023, but it will further expand the scope of virtual portrait applications in the future. “Clothing” provided by the real environment.

In order to make the interaction in the virtual reality more realistic, Meta has already started to test the different angles and expressions of the individual’s face by taking a selfie with a mobile phone, and the system can perform deep learning, so that it can interact with a more realistic expression in the virtual reality. .

The same technology can even be used to scan real-life objects, and then quickly build a model of the captured object in a virtual reality environment, which will be much more convenient for building a more realistic virtual reality environment.

