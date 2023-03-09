It’s called MET4GO4TS is a web3 and data driven gamewhich allows football fans to use their skills (and those of footballers, of course) to win prizes such as Snaipay giftcards and collect NFTs.

The game, accessible from the SN4IFUN appis based on the players’ real performances during Serie A matches to give life to virtual game dynamics: according to the developers of Xister Reply, a company specializing in the design and creation of cutting-edge solutions in the digital services sector, it would be a sort of “immersive meta-football capable of combining tactical analysis, intuition and fun”.

The game comes after the similar experience conducted during the last World Cup: here the main novelty is the introduction of a ranking of the day determined by the scores obtained by users during the various matches: at the end of each round, the first in the standings will be awarded the NFTs (2 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze) and whoever manages to collect at least 3 will win the Snaipay giftcards that are up for grabs.

Riccardo Bartola, marketing director of Snaitech, recalled that “MET4GO4TS accompanied us and entertained us during the World Cup in Qatar, with performances that did not disappoint: users got involved by fielding over 15,000 teams”. From you, Sarah Grimaldiexecutive creative director of Xister Reply, recalled that “competence, open-mindedness and desire to experiment are what we found in Snaitech” and that “having managed to create such an ambitious brand experience, which continues to evolve and improve, cannot than to make us enthusiastic”.