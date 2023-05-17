Metaforum: an event in Milan to talk about NFT and Metaversi

The second edition of the Metaforum event, organized by Finlantern and in collaboration with The Cryptonomist, will be held on 7 June in Milan. The event will last an entire day and will be held at the Palazzo delle Stelline in Milan, to talk about crypto art, NFTs and more.

During this event there will also be an NFT exhibition with artists present on site. Among them Matteo Mauro, Leo Caillard, Andrea Crespi, Federico Clapis, Giovanni Motta, Bruno Cerasi, Fabio Rotella and Paulo Renftle.

Ample space will also be given to gaming, with the presence of a special room to try games and NFT applications in collaboration with Noku and Bulltiverse.

In fact, in addition to addressing the theme of metaverses, the conference will also have panels and speeches dedicated to crypto, DeFi and blockchain.

Among the confirmed speakers: David Princay of Binance, Marco Ruffa of Pinko, Benjamin Mincu of MultiversX, Danilo Carlucci of Morningstar Ventures, Andrea Concas of ArtRights, Jonathan Perkins of SuperRare, L’Avvocato Luciano QuartaChristin Piano, Marcello Mari of Singularity DAO, Valerya Minaeva of 1inch, Massimo Morini of Algorand, the lawyer Lars Schlichting, Alessandro de Grandi of The Nemesis, Roberto Gorini of Noku, Federico Morgantini of Forbes Italia and Digitech.news.

Among the moderators Silvio Luchetti, Ivan Quaroni and Sheraz Ahmed and Marcello Bussi of Milano Finanza.

Some of the sponsors, however, are Crypt& Co by Gianluca Masini Rosati, Multiverse X, better known before the rebranding as Elrond, Bitget, Bulltiverse, Hydroken, Alps Blockchain and others.

Here, to buy tickets and see the complete program of the event.