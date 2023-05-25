Metal Gear 3 remake.The collection release is no longer exclusive to the PlayStation platform

The stealth action game “Metal Gear” has calmed down since producer Hideo Kojima left KONAMI, but supporters still miss the old work. At the just-concluded PlayStation Showcase press conference, KONAMI finally released the long-rumored remake version, and It is the third episode of the original point in the story line, and the remake is named “Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater”.

“Metal Gear 3: Snake Eater” is a PS2 console game launched in 2004. Its background is in the Cold War era, and it revolves around the fictional nuclear bomb crisis of the two camps. Although it is the third episode of the game, the story line is the origin of the work. In the minds of supporters, the evaluation is extremely high. This PlayStation Showcase conference is only a simple preview of the remake “Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater”, the release date is to be determined, but KONAMI also confirmed that the game will still be available on XBOX PC platform launched.

If it is “planned”, it may be a big project for KONAMI to remake each episode of the Metal Gear game in a sequential story line. However, at the same time as the remake of the third episode, the manufacturer also released the first volume of the collection “Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1”, including the first 3 works on the release date, including: “Metal Gear Solid”, “Metal Gear 2 Sons of Liberty”, “Metal Gear 3: Snake Eater”, the corresponding platform will be released later, scheduled for 2023 Released later this year. In fact, the first three episodes have also been released on other platforms, but PS3’s “Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots” has not been ported, and I believe it will be the focus in the future.