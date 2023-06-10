Metal Gear remakes Episode 3 without Hideo Kojima due to timeline

Personally, I think it is meaningful to simply remake it. As long as the plot and gameplay are followed enough to let the screen evolve into a new generation series, it is also a good way to remember.

Since Hideo Kojima left Konami, K Agency has tried to continue “Metal Gear Solid” and launched “Metal Gear Survive” to test the water temperature. The sales and word of mouth are expected to be poor. Furthermore, there is also the pinball machine of “Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater”, which also makes fans feel that they are spending money on the island.

The remake of “Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater” is officially released, the voice actors are back, so kind

Before the PlayStation online press conference was held earlier, there had been rumors that there would be a remake of “Metal Gear Solid 3”. Later in the press conference, there was indeed a short promotional video for “Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater”. Without Gameplay, it seems far away from launch, but it’s enough to get MGS fans excited. Although it is still a bit of consumption of Kojima’s legacy in K Club, it is actually a good thing to allow new players of the new generation of consoles to experience this super classic game again. Of course, old players may be as depressed as me and want to reminisce.

And although the factory confirmed that Hideo Kojima and art director Yoji Shinkawa did not participate in the production, the voice actors will return, including Akio Otsuka from Big Boss, Gingamanjo from Major Zero, Noriko Kuwashima from Para-Medic, Keiji Fujiwara from Mr. Sigint, etc. English version David Hayter will also perform Big Boss again.

Classic games, origins of legendary characters

As for why the third episode of “Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater” was remade, it actually means that Konami has great ambitions, because the third episode is actually the origin of the MG series of games. It seems that K Club wants to see the reaction and follow Capcom’s example. In recent years, the equation of “Biohazard” has been remade, and the entire “Metal Gear” series has been remade.

The game timeline is arranged in the following years. In the early years, PlayStation also produced a “Metal Gear” breaking latest news video, but this video has been taken off the shelves after many years. Fortunately, some netizens have backed it up.

1964 – Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater (November 2004, PS2)

1970 – Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops Plus (December 2006, PSP)

1974 – Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (April 2010, PSP)

1975 – Metal Gear SOLID V: GROUND ZEROES (2014年3月，PS3,PS4)

1984 – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (September 2015, PS3, PS4)

1995 – Metal Gear (1987年，MSX2/FC)

1999 – Metal Gear 2 Solid Snake (1990年，MSX2)

2005 – Metal Gear Solid (1998年，PS)

2007/09 – Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (November 2001, PS2)

2014 – Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots (2008年6月，PS3)

2018 – Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance (February 2013, PS3)

A history of METAL GEAR and PlayStation

Among them, “Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater” was launched on PS2 in November 2004. The story is told in 1964. The protagonist is a member of the US special forces Fox Unit code-named Naked Snake. During a mission to rescue scientists who were trapped in the Soviet Union and could trigger World War III, Snake was suddenly betrayed by his mentor, The Boss, and fell off the cliff. After that, Snake’s mission was to rescue the scientists again and kill The Boss at the same time.

At the end of the game, Snake saluted and shed tears in front of The Boss’ grave, and Snake officially became the Big Boss.

The last episode of the series, “Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain”, was launched in September 2015. It actually follows the development of the plot of “Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater”. The protagonist is Big Boss in 1984. However, many players feel that the ending of the game cannot be called the ending, and there are also rumors that because Kojima was “leaved” from K Club, and K Club insisted on listing this unfinished work, the ending is not complete at all. It has also become a stain on this classic game.

“Metal Gear 2 Solid Snake”, which was launched on the MSX2 platform in 1990, was actually the second work in the series launched that year. It described the decisive battle between Solid Snake and Big Boss, and Big Boss was finally defeated, ending his legendary life, while Solid Snake The story of the movie also officially unfolded.

Eight years later, “Metal Gear Solid”, launched on the next-generation console PS, carried forward the 3D stealth gameplay, and began to attract the attention of a large number of machine fans.

In the second work of the Solid series, “Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty”, Hideo Kojima has another surprise for machine fans, that is, the Solid that can be controlled in the trial version, originally only appeared in the first paragraph, and the subsequent Big Shell story, The new main character, Raiden, was not accepted by many fans at the time. Of course, Raiden has become a unique character now.

Following the story timeline, there will be “Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots”, which is the last mission of Solid Snake, in which there is also thunder and lightning, and online battle elements are also introduced. However, there were also many criticisms at the time, pointing out that the game broadcast and explaining the plot took too much time, just like watching a movie. But personally, I really like it!