Metal Gear Solid 3 and Marathon are also confirmed for Xbox. -Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake

Two of the biggest surprises at Sony’s PlayStation showcase tonight were the announcement of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake and Bungie’s marathon. As one can imagine, both consoles are PlayStation exclusives, as they were revealed at Sony’s event, Metal Gear is a classic PlayStation franchise, and Bungie is owned by Sony.

But it turns out that’s not the case, as both games launched shortly after the event was confirmed for Xbox, meaning more players will be on board (Marathon also has cross-platform play). Neither game has a release date, though, and an educated guess is that they could be far apart.

Check out the tweet below to see which games from the PlayStation showcase end up on the Xbox as well.