The “Metal Gear Solid” series was once one of the most popular games in the game industry, but since the creator of the series Hideo Kojima left, its situation has not been optimistic, and this has also led to the “Metal Gear Solid” IP being released in terms of new works. It has been almost completely shelved, and according to the current situation, it is difficult to see new content appearing in the future.

But there are surprises, and recent rumors have suggested that while a brand new Metal Gear Solid game may not be coming out anytime soon, a Metal Gear Solid remake is already on the way.

According to Spanish media reports, they claim to have learned from an anonymous source that Metal Gear Solid: Remake is real.

Foreign media said that this plan has been in development for several years, based on the PS5 platform, the PS4 version will not be launched, and relevant news will be announced soon, but it may not be announced at TGA. At present, the only information they have is this, and the information they have obtained only proves the existence of this plan, and they do not know when it will be announced.

The Future of Metal Gear definitely looks interesting with no new entries, here’s the rumored breakdown; •Metal Gear Solid Remake – PS5 exclusive

•Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake – PS5 exclusive

•Metal Gear Solid 1-3 Remasters – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC pic.twitter.com/7kty7TO8mb — Festive Ry 🎄🎁 | #LetsGoPens 🐧 (@LumberjackRy) December 4, 2022

In addition, whistleblower @LumberjackRy said that there are more “Metal Gear Solid” in the works, including “Metal Gear Solid1+2+3”, “Metal Gear Solid: Remake” PS5, and “Metal Gear Solid 3: Remake》PS5 Exclusive.

It is understood that there have been rumors that the game may be produced by the Bluepoint Games team, and they happen to be known for high-quality remakes.

Right now, the only Metal Gear Solid project we know for sure exists is the movie, which will star Oscar Isaac as Solid Snake and be directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts.