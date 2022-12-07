Home Technology Metal Gear Solid: Remastered has been in development for years? PS5 will be exclusive – Qooah
Technology

Metal Gear Solid: Remastered has been in development for years? PS5 will be exclusive – Qooah

by admin
Metal Gear Solid: Remastered has been in development for years? PS5 will be exclusive – Qooah

The “Metal Gear Solid” series was once one of the most popular games in the game industry, but since the creator of the series Hideo Kojima left, its situation has not been optimistic, and this has also led to the “Metal Gear Solid” IP being released in terms of new works. It has been almost completely shelved, and according to the current situation, it is difficult to see new content appearing in the future.

But there are surprises, and recent rumors have suggested that while a brand new Metal Gear Solid game may not be coming out anytime soon, a Metal Gear Solid remake is already on the way.

According to Spanish media reports, they claim to have learned from an anonymous source that Metal Gear Solid: Remake is real.

Foreign media said that this plan has been in development for several years, based on the PS5 platform, the PS4 version will not be launched, and relevant news will be announced soon, but it may not be announced at TGA. At present, the only information they have is this, and the information they have obtained only proves the existence of this plan, and they do not know when it will be announced.

In addition, whistleblower @LumberjackRy said that there are more “Metal Gear Solid” in the works, including “Metal Gear Solid1+2+3”, “Metal Gear Solid: Remake” PS5, and “Metal Gear Solid 3: Remake》PS5 Exclusive.

See also  Ubisoft returns to the Steam platform! "Assassin's Creed: Viking Age" will be available on Steam in early December

It is understood that there have been rumors that the game may be produced by the Bluepoint Games team, and they happen to be known for high-quality remakes.

Right now, the only Metal Gear Solid project we know for sure exists is the movie, which will star Oscar Isaac as Solid Snake and be directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

You may also like

Japan’s Q3 best-selling mobile phone ranking is still...

Go to Galilee! “Ring of Elden” PvP DLC...

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Gets the Hot Sauce Treatment...

“Who is Pavel Durov?” / 9 – that’s...

Facebook blocks Don Paolo’s online mass: “It violates...

The investigation into animal suffering in Elon Musk’s...

The investigation into animal suffering in Elon Musk’s...

Facebook blocks Don Paolo’s online mass: “It violates...

Here comes “Sing”, Apple Music’s hi-tech karaoke

Google Pixel Season 4 Features Drop debut, Pixel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy