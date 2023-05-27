Metallica live in Hamburg – Setlist, times, tickets & more

After the release of the new album “72 Seasons” Metallica are finally back in Europe. Today is the first of 2 Germany concerts in Hamburg. When does it start, what are the times and are there still tickets?

The metal legends will make two stops in Hamburg as part of the “M72 World Tour”. There will be different setlists on both days. The supporting bands are also different, so metal heads are invited to stop by on both live days. The second date for the Metallica concert in Hamburg is on Sunday, May 28th.

The Friday concert is over. This is what the setlist looked like on May 26, 2023:

Those who make last-minute decisions can still buy tickets for the Friday concert and for Sunday. There are still a few spots left at Ticketmaster. There are digital tickets for the concert that are connected to the Ticketmaster account. Before admission, you should not get involved in spontaneous ticket trading away from the official sales points. This is how you find your mobile ticket.

Admission is from 4 p.m. on both days. The start with the first support band is today and on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Today you can see these support acts:

Architects

Mammoth WVH with Eddie Van Halen’s son

On Sunday, Metallica will be supported by Ice Nine Kills and Epica. The originally announced Five Finger Death Punch had to cancel due to injury, Epica is moving up.

If you are already in Hamburg, you can make a detour to the Barlach Halle K. There is a pop-up shop with many Metallica fan articles, including some limited and exclusive items such as t-shirts or posters. The pop-up store is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday.

Those who didn’t have time or didn’t get tickets for their desired seats on the Pentecost weekend will have another opportunity to see Metallica live in Germany next year. Then James Hetfield and Co. will play in Munich in May.

May 26, 2023 in Hamburg, Volksparkstadion

May 28, 2023 in Hamburg, Volksparkstadion

May 25, 2024 in Munich, Olympic Stadium

May 26, 2024 in Munich, Olympic Stadium

The band has also announced two concerts from Arlington, Texas, for the summer broadcast in cinemas worldwide. The events will take place on Friday 18th and Sunday 20th August. It is not clear at what time the concerts will be shown in Germany. However, the announcement states that the “live” concerts in some countries will be broadcast at different times due to the time difference.

If you don’t want spoilers, stop reading. Otherwise, many fans are wondering what the set list for Hamburg could look like today. But the question cannot be answered. At most concerts, a recorded list of songs is used, with little or no deviation from performance to performance. However, Metallica has already announced in advance that no set list will be the same and no song will be heard twice in one city. So there will be some surprises and many hits. However, you will probably not be able to take all the highlights with you in just one visit. These songs have been played at the previous concerts of the Metallica tour 2023 in Europe:

27. April, Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam (Tag 1)

Orion For Whom the Bell Tolls Holier Than Thou King Nothing Eternal Light Screaming Suicide Fade To Black Sleepwalk My Life Away Nothing Else Matters Sad But True The Day That Never Comes Ride The Lightning Battery Fuel Seek & Destroy Master of Puppets

29. April, Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam (Tag 2)

The Call of Ktulu Creeping Death Leper Messiah Until It Sleeps 72 Seasons If Darkness Had a Song Welcome Home (Sanitarium) You Must Burn! The Unforgiven Wherever I May Roam Harvester Of Sorrow Moth Into Flame Fight Fire With Fire Whiskey In The Jar One Enter Sandman

This is what it looked like in France:

17. May 2023, Stade de France, Paris (Tag 1)

For Whom the Bell Tolls Ride The Lightning Holier Than Thou I Disappear Eternal Light Screaming Suicide Fade To Black Sleepwalk My Life Away Orion Nothing Else Matters Sad but True The Day That Never Comes Blackened Fuel Seek & Destroy Master of Puppets

19. May 2023, Stade de France, Paris (Tag 2)

Creeping Death Harvester of Sorrow Cyanide King Nothing 72 Seasons If Darkness Had a Song Welcome Home (Sanitarium) You Must Burn! The Call of Ktulu The Unforgiven Wherever I May Roam Moth Into Flame Battery Whiskey In The Jar One Enter Sandman

Those: Setlist.fm

This way you can find out which songs you can expect in Hamburg and whether your favorite Metallica song will be played on the first or second day of the tour.

