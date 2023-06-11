Home » “Metaphor Fantasy: ReFantazio” is a new fantasy RPG created by the core team of “Persona”- Engadget Chinese version
"Metaphor Fantasy: ReFantazio" is a new fantasy RPG created by the core team of "Persona"

Atlus

In addition to the news about the new Persona game, Atlus also today officially released the first game from its Studio Zero team, Metaphoric Fantasy: ReFantazio. As early as 2016, Atlus established Studio Zero, and recruited the core team of the “Goddess of Heroes” series to join it (including game director Hashino Katsura, character designer Soejima Chengji, composer Meguro Shoji, etc.), jointly responsible for the name A project for “Project: Re Fantasy”.

Now that more than seven years have passed, we have finally waited for the results. From the first trailer of “Metaphor Fantasy: ReFantazio”, you can see the shadows of “Shin Megami Tensei” and “Persona”, and it still feels quite sincere. “Metaphor Fantasy: ReFantazio” has been confirmed to be released in 2024, when it will land on the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms.

