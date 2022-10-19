Meta has developed a translation system for unwritten languages ​​based on Artificial Intelligence. Facebook’s parent company worked on Hokkien, one of Taiwan’s official languages, spoken by Chinese immigrants but lacking a standard written form. The translation system is the first stage of Meta AI’s Universal Speech Translator project, which focuses on the development of artificial intelligence systems capable of providing real-time ‘speech to speech’ translation in all languages, even those that are mostly oral. “Collecting enough data was an important obstacle that arose during the creation of the translation system – explains the company – There are few human translators from English to Hokkien and this complicates the collection and annotation of data for the ‘model training. We used Mandarin as an intermediate language, another approach to generating data involved coding audio. “

The developed technology allows Hokkien speakers to have conversations with English speakers. The collected data will be made open source, open to all, “to encourage other researchers to work on the oral translation of Hokkien and make further progress together. We plan to use our translation system as part of a universal voice translator”, explains the company, pointing out that it is currently only possible to translate one sentence at a time from Hookien to English or vice versa. Until now, the translations carried out by Artificial Intelligence have focused mainly on written languages, “yet – says Meta – more than 40% of the more than 7,000 languages ​​currently in use are mainly oral and do not have a standard written form or a system of writing adopted on a large scale “.

Currently Meta’s system, called Laser, can create representations for speech and text in the same multilingual space, and extrapolate translations between speech in one language and text in another, or even produce direct translations from speech to speech. . Data extracted from Speech Matrix provides a total of 418,000 hours of parallel speech covering 272 linguistic directions; from Hokkien to English and vice versa there are more than 8,000 hours. Furthermore, Meta’s recent advances in speech recognition (wav2vec-U) and unsupervised machine translation (mBART) may be the foundation for improving the translation of other oral languages. “Our advances in unsupervised learning demonstrate the feasibility of creating high-quality speech-to-speech translation models that do not require human annotation,” explains the company. “The system significantly decreases the requirements for expanding coverage of low-resource languages, as many of them have no tagged data.” Put simply: “The ability to speak to people in different languages ​​without years of study is a long-standing dream. We believe that oral communication can help remove barriers and bring people together.” And since we are dealing with Meta, the clarification could not be missing: “Wherever they are, even in the metaverse”.