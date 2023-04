Never before has a technology spread as quickly as Open AI’s artificially intelligent chatbot. Why chat GPT is more than the next Silicon Valley bubble.

Last year, the metaverse and virtual reality glasses were considered the next big trend in Silicon Valley. Now all the attention is on artificial intelligence. Jordi Boixareu / Imago

Crypto was everywhere. Anyone who attended a technology conference in the USA two years ago could not avoid panels on digital currencies such as Ethereum, stablecoin and the like.