“Metaverse Hypothesis”, the historical works in dialogue with the AI ​​Art

until Colbert’s lobsters between Nft, pop references and environmentalism by Sveva Alagna

09 November 2022





“‘AI artists’ use the algorithm, and AI in general, like a chisel 3.0 to shape and explore new worlds – underlines Serena Tabacchi – but today AI is not only used as a tool, today it can also be considered as an artist’s collaborator, helping him to express his creativity and to explore new and unprecedented aesthetic paths. Hence the new scenarios of AI Art that connect with our history, our databases, and tell us about a new aesthetic that is not without important reflections: that of the technological age”.

Among the works on display, site-specific those of digital artists, there are many that can be used by the public who can personally activate the technologies, starting with the interactive installation “Aiora: Floating Tales” curated by Fabio Giampietro and Paolo Di Giacomo: the visitor can swing on a swing and between motion sensors, generative art and projections, ideally measuring the interconnection between physical and virtual space. He can then wear the VR viewer to enter the Mott Haven neighborhood in the Bronx in New York and use the controllers to fly over the aesthetics of an unattractive public housing in augmented reality, sublimated through meditative Zen drawings.







Metaverse hypothesis. Ph. Luca Perazzolo

From the research of PAK, a crypto NFT artist who has been active in the digital art world for more than twenty years, who in 2021 sold 266,445 shares of an NFT for a total of $91.8 million on the Nifty Gateway platform, here is a series of interactive works and evocative that describe his personal interpretation of the metaverse. We then come across a modular robot attributable to plants, the plantoid of Primavera De Filippi, an Italian researcher who deals with issues related to online copyright and the implications of the blockchain in real life, as a creative fundraising object for the work of digital artists. An NFT is issued for each donation.

While the painter Ugo Medlar identifies in the videogame a fundamental component of the contemporary and of the Metaverse, for the young British artist Joshua Chaplin the parallel virtual world grows and is progressively renewed. The exhibition concludes with three digital sculptures by Refill Anadol, a pioneer in the aesthetics of data and artificial intelligence, in which space and nature are sources from which to draw for a new sensory form endowed with meaning.