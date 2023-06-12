Technology “Metaverse Hypothesis”, the historical works in dialogue with the AI Art by admin June 12, 2023 June 12, 2023 27 technology may overwhelm the specificities of human beings, I reply with the belief that humanity will be able to find the right resources to live with it and not be totally enslaved by it: in other words, it will exploit its potential to improve quality our life”. until Colbert’s lobsters between Nft, pop references and environmentalism by Sveva Alagna 09 November 2022 “‘AI artists’ use the algorithm, and AI in general, like a chisel 3.0 to shape and explore new worlds – underlines Serena Tabacchi – but today AI is not only used as a tool, today it can also be considered as an artist’s collaborator, helping him to express his creativity and to explore new and unprecedented aesthetic paths. Hence the new scenarios of AI Art that connect with our history, our databases, and tell us about a new aesthetic that is not without important reflections: that of the technological age”. Among the works on display, site-specific those of digital artists, there are many that can be used by the public who can personally activate the technologies, starting with the interactive installation “Aiora: Floating Tales” curated by Fabio Giampietro and Paolo Di Giacomo: the visitor can swing on a swing and between motion sensors, generative art and projections, ideally measuring the interconnection between physical and virtual space. He can then wear the VR viewer to enter the Mott Haven neighborhood in the Bronx in New York and use the controllers to fly over the aesthetics of an unattractive public housing in augmented reality, sublimated through meditative Zen drawings. Metaverse hypothesis. Ph. Luca Perazzolo From the research of PAK, a crypto NFT artist who has been active in the digital art world for more than twenty years, who in 2021 sold 266,445 shares of an NFT for a total of $91.8 million on the Nifty Gateway platform, here is a series of interactive works and evocative that describe his personal interpretation of the metaverse. We then come across a modular robot attributable to plants, the plantoid of Primavera De Filippi, an Italian researcher who deals with issues related to online copyright and the implications of the blockchain in real life, as a creative fundraising object for the work of digital artists. An NFT is issued for each donation. While the painter Ugo Medlar identifies in the videogame a fundamental component of the contemporary and of the Metaverse, for the young British artist Joshua Chaplin the parallel virtual world grows and is progressively renewed. The exhibition concludes with three digital sculptures by Refill Anadol, a pioneer in the aesthetics of data and artificial intelligence, in which space and nature are sources from which to draw for a new sensory form endowed with meaning. Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also PS5 offer: Buy Playstation 5 in a bundle 10 percent cheaper 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Constructing the Green Great Wall to Protect the Ecological Safety Barrier_China.org.cn next post ALS: new hopes with a drug being approved in Europe You may also like New measures are causing user numbers to skyrocket June 12, 2023 14 years of Berlusconi on social media told... June 12, 2023 “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077: Free Illusion” world’s... June 12, 2023 Climate activists: Scholz still thinks past-generation pasting campaigns... June 12, 2023 This is how artificial intelligence helps in content... June 12, 2023 14 years of Berlusconi on social media told... June 12, 2023 ChatGPT for iOS works with Shortcut! Upgrade iPhone... June 12, 2023 Garmin smartwatches at Media Markt and Saturn: Up... June 12, 2023 Is iOS 17 a battery drain?Measure the battery... June 12, 2023 AOC’s new QLED U8030 series: a new generation... June 12, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.