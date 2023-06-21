Metaverse is gone, WhatsApp will be compatible with Meta Quest VR device-ePrice.HK

The “Metaverse”, which was much talked about by the technology community last year, seems to have been replaced by “artificial intelligence”. Although the popularity is not as good as before, Meta continues to promote the development of the Metaverse, such as the launch of the head-mounted VR device Meta Quest series, and even the instant messaging program WhatsApp also plans to add support. In the environment of the metaverse in the future, it is still possible to encounter calls from the boss or even scam messages.

Corresponding Meta Quest

Last year, WhatsApp testing and adding the Avatar function was considered to be testing the water temperature for entering the metaverse. In the latest WhatsApp Beta program, the website WABetaInfo found clues that WhatsApp plans to correspond to the Meta Quest headset. From the screenshots of the 2.23.13.6 Beta version uploaded by WABetaInfo, it can be seen that WhatsApp is developing a solution for users to connect their accounts to Meta Quest.

Currently unknown launch schedule

After the user connects the WhatsApp account to Meta Quest, it is like using the account as a “separate” account on other mobile phones or tablets. It is estimated that messages will be displayed synchronously in Meta Quest, and even text or multimedia messages can be sent and received. Since the new feature is still in the development stage, it is temporarily unknown when it will be launched and other details.

Source: WABetaInfo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

