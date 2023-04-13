[The Epoch Times, April 14, 2023](Compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Liu Jingye) On April 8, a meteor passed across Maine and landed near the US-Canada border. Now a museum is willing to pay $25,000 for it.

The meteor fell into Maine around noon Saturday. NASA said there were some eyewitness reports of the meteor, which it confirmed. And it’s the first time a Maine has seen a shooting star during the day.

“The light of the (meteor) surpassed the sunlight of the day, which is an unforgettable event.” Darryl Pitt, director of the Meteorite Division of the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum (Maine Mineral and Gem Museum), told the media.

The museum hopes to house the remains of the meteorite. They said on social media: “The museum is currently offering a $25,000 prize to buy the first 1kg of wreckage recovered from this incident.” The museum will test the wreckage provided by people.

But NASA told the media that radar image data shows that the meteor debris that fell to the ground may be very small, each weighing between 0.004 pounds and 0.7 pounds. Of course, its actual weight may be heavier than guessed.

NASA said the wreckage may have been scattered in Waite, Canoose and New Brunswick, Maine. The largest wreckage is likely near Waite. These meteor remnants don’t look like ordinary rocks, with burn marks on the surface and a different color inside. The debris could also be ferrous and could be picked up by magnets. ◇