The meteor hit Mars, creating a 150-meter-wide, 21-meter-deep hole, which was photographed by a NASA probe from the surface and orbit of Mars.

Scientists published a research report in the journal “Science” published on the 27th, saying that a series of meteors hit Mars last year, with shock waves reaching thousands of miles. This is the first time that humans have “seen” such a scene on the surface of a planet other than Earth.

Among the two collisions, the larger one also knocked out an ice cube the size of a bulldozer, which was sprayed into the air at a height of 40 kilometers. There are also ice cubes of different sizes around the pit, which will help mankind understand that the future astronauts will be in the air. What natural resources are available on Mars.

The “Insight” surface probe measured shock waves, and the “Mars Reconnaissance” orbiter captured high-fidelity images of large craters that were knocked out on Mars.

Being able to photograph the crater is already impressive, and measuring the aftermath of the impact earthquake, said Liliya Posiolova, a co-author of the report and a researcher at Marin Space Science Systems in San Diego, “we were lucky.”

The Martian atmosphere is thin, not as thick as Earth’s, enough for many meteors or meteorites rushing towards Earth to burn, shrink, and act as a “brake”.

Another report last month, also using data provided by the two probes, said that another smaller meteorite had recently hit Mars, knocking out craters of various sizes, some near the Insight.

These meteorites, ranging from 5 to 12 meters in diameter, knocked out earthquakes of magnitude 4.

The Insight’s batteries are dying because the solar panels are obscured by Martian dust, reducing their power-generating efficiency. It landed on the equatorial plain of Mars in 2018 and has recorded 1,300 Martian “quakes” so far.

Bruce Banerdt, chief scientist of the spacecraft at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said that ground controllers will eventually lose contact with InSight. “That would be a heartbreaking moment.” The data on Earth is enough to keep us busy for many years.”

Bennold estimates that the Insight’s battery will last another four to eight weeks.

