The meteor hit Mars, creating a large hole 150 meters wide and 21 meters deep, which was photographed by two NASA probes from the surface and orbit of Mars. (Associated Press)

meteor strikeMarsknocked out a large hole 150 meters wide and 21 meters deep, which was photographed by the NASA probe from the surface and orbit of Mars, and astronomers could not help shouting, “We are so lucky.”

Scientists published a research report in the journal “Science” published on the 27th, saying that a series of meteors hit Mars last year, with shock waves reaching thousands of miles. This is the first time that humans have “seen” such a scene on the surface of a planet other than Earth.





Among the two collisions, the larger one also knocked out an ice block the size of a bulldozer and sprayed it into the air at a height of 40 kilometers.astronautWhat natural resources are available on Mars.

The Insight orbiter has captured a high-fidelity image of a large crater on Mars being knocked out by a meteor. (Associated Press)

The “Insight” surface probe measured shock waves, and the “Mars Reconnaissance” orbiter captured high-fidelity images of large craters that were knocked out on Mars.

Report co-author Liliya Posiolova, a researcher at the Marin Space Science System in San Diego, said the ability to photograph the crater was remarkable, along with measuring the impact after the impact.earthquakeAftermath, “our luck is really good.”

The Martian atmosphere is thin, not as thick as Earth’s, enough for many meteors or meteorites rushing towards Earth to burn, shrink, and act as a “brake”.

Another report last month, also using data provided by the two probes, said that another smaller meteorite had recently hit Mars, knocking out craters of various sizes, some near the Insight.

These meteorites, ranging from 5 to 12 meters in diameter, knocked out earthquakes of magnitude 4.

The Insight’s batteries are dying because the solar panels are obscured by Martian dust, reducing their power-generating efficiency. It landed on the equatorial plain of Mars in 2018 and has recorded 1,300 Martian “quakes” so far.

Bruce Banerdt, chief scientist of the spacecraft at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said that ground controllers will eventually lose contact with InSight. “That would be a heartbreaking moment.” The data on Earth is enough to keep us busy for many years.”

Bennold estimates that the Insight’s battery will last another four to eight weeks.

mars astronaut earthquake



previous ‘Scream’, ‘Moonlight Panic’ Sequels Return to Best-Selling Halloween Horror Movies next Who is the CEO of Twitter?Musk: I don’t know, my title is Twitter boss







