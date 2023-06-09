Metin Tolan, what does James Bond actually have to do with physics?

Metin Tolan was born in northern Germany in 1965 to a German mother and a Turkish father. From 1984 to 1989 he studied physics and mathematics at the Christian-Albrechts-University in Kiel. In 1993 he completed his doctorate there in the field of X-ray scattering. In 2001 he took over the chair “Experimental Physics I” at the Technical University of Dortmund. He has been President of the University of Göttingen since 2021.

Tolan is particularly known for his work as a scientific cabaret artist. In addition to his scientific work, he devotes himself to the humorous and physical observation of football, film and television. For example, he gives lectures on topics such as “The Physics of Soccer”, “The Physics of James Bond”, “The Physics of Star Trek” or “Titanic – More than just a sinking”. Among other things, he examines the physical feasibility of inventions, stunts and film effects – whether, for example, the crazy stunts from James Bond are actually feasible. And he has already written a number of books on these subjects.

Text Tolan. (Image: University of Göttingen/Swen Pförtner)

Why is sport attractive?

In the conversation he talked about his childhood and how he came to physics. He reports that he always wanted to practice arithmetic with his mother so that he could play cards with his older brother. A big theme of Tolan is also soccer. What actually makes the sport so attractive for the public and why is this attractiveness increasingly threatened? According to Tolan, one understands very well that this has a lot to do with physics.







And then, at the very end, there are some of the really big issues: Will we encounter extraterrestrial life one day? In his lifetime, Tolan believes. But not in the form of extraterrestrials landing on Earth, but through the analysis of planetary atmospheres. And does he believe in God? The fact that all this is coincidence, that the basic laws of physics are so precisely coordinated with one another – even he, as a physicist, finds it difficult not to believe in something superordinate.

More on this in the whole episode – as an audio stream (RSS feed):

"Unscripted" appears on the MIT Technology Review podcast feed as one of the three podcast formats of the science and technology magazine.









