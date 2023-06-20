Metroid Castlevania “Testament: The Order of High-Human” released on July 13 DEMO open for download

game introduction:

Covenant is an action-adventure game with RPG and Metroidvania elements set in a fantasy world called Tessara. Madness has come to the kingdom after your brother Alva was betrayed. Playing as the Immortal High King, you must pave a way for the kingdom to survive.

Skill-based first-person combat

Experience a new style of swordplay in first-person camera with innovative combos. Unlock a variety of magical spells to trap, paralyze and burn your enemies. Use your bow to hit the enemy’s weak point. Learn all about it and see for yourself how versatile and deeply rooted Covenant’s combat can be.

Puzzles and Platformers

Solve mechanical puzzles and test your platforming skills. Gain power and learn the truth about the world by overcoming these trials.

destroy the eye of darkness

The world is full of dark eyes. The blocker’s eye blocks your path, the leech’s eye possesses other creatures, granting them invulnerability, and the nightbringer causes darkness to fall, making everything more difficult for you. Use your bow of light to destroy these dark eyes.

Break the game with the wheel of consumables

Use the consumables from the in-game wheel to see how these magic items affect your playstyle. They’re not some buffs and passive numbers, use them to see how cool and different their effects are. Don’t skimp on them, you can craft these items in your turntable.

struggle of faith

Be a part of the story of two tall brothers, Aran and Arva. One has lost everything but stands firm for what he believes in and fights for his kingdom, while the other is on the verge of devouring the kingdom he left behind. Whoever wins will determine the fate of the world.

